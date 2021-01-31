Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 550 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Workday comprises 1.0% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Workday were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 26.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Workday by 28.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $227.53 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.61 and its 200 day moving average is $215.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

