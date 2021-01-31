Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 645 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $235.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.35 and its 200 day moving average is $245.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

