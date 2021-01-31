Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,778.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,641.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

