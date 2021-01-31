Bray Capital Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after buying an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after buying an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after buying an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,853,000 after buying an additional 369,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

