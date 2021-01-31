Bray Capital Advisors Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors owned 0.05% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $71.74 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

