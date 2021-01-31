Bray Capital Advisors Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

SBUX stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

