Bray Capital Advisors Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 256,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 86,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 441.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.