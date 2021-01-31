Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 1,695 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paychex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $87.32 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

