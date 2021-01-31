Bray Capital Advisors Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

