Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Booking by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,944.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,898.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.