Bray Capital Advisors Sells 3,007 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $340.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

