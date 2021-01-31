Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 5,710 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Apple by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Apple by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,020,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $141,360,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 324,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 110,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.