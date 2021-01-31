Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of -558.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

