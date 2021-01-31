Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Livent reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Livent by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

