Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36).

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTRA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 677,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,523. The company has a market cap of $44.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.