Brokerages Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.10). Sonim Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

SONM stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

