Brokerages Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Friday. 640,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,967. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.