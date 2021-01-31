Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,887 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.7% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,984,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

BAM opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,058.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

