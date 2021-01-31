Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,198.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.94.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

