BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of First Solar worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,213,000 after purchasing an additional 807,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.