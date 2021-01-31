BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $4,535,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 288,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,179,000 after acquiring an additional 51,723 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rowe boosted their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

