BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 161,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:IP opened at $50.31 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

