BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,757 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom stock opened at $450.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.