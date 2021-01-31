BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $227.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.65. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

