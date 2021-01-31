BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $6,447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $179.99 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $193.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

