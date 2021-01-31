BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IX. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE IX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.93. 33,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

