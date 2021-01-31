BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $27.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $27,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $554,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 275,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $210.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.45. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $219.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

