BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,981 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after buying an additional 1,439,572 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 98,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

