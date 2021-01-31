BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dollar General by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after buying an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dollar General by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after buying an additional 173,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

Shares of DG stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.83. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

