BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $259.01 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $287.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

