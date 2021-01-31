BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 283.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,182 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

