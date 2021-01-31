BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $80,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 643,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $8,625,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 23.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ING shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NYSE ING opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

