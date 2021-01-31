BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $899.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $852.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $951.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77 and a beta of 0.97.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

