BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $197.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,999 shares of company stock worth $7,293,964 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

