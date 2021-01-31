BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Fastenal by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,917. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus raised their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

FAST traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

