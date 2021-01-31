BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,306 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,636,000 after buying an additional 274,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 561.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,033,000 after buying an additional 198,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,479,000 after buying an additional 157,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

NYSE:ETR opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.50. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

