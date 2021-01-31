BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 776 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.15.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $483.95 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

