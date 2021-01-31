Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.8% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $14,823,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $13,751,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $361,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

