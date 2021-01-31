Bull Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.0% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $96.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

