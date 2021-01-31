Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 9,885 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 403.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 374.8% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 217,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 221.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

SUB opened at $108.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

