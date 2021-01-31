Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market cap of $34,839.98 and $131.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00911800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.16 or 0.04342852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020376 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031081 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

BCAC is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official website is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Buying and Selling Business Credit Alliance Chain

Business Credit Alliance Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Alliance Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

