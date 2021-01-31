Bytom 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52.06 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $101.92 million and $52.06 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00387871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,652,824,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,405,539,907 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

