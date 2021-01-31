C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s (CHRW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.72.

CHRW stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.56. 2,347,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

