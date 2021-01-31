CACHE Gold Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $135,770.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for $59.68 or 0.00180176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.24 or 0.00906442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.39 or 0.04493497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030855 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,187 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

