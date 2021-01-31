Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,456 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.