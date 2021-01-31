Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $103.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.66. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

