Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Allstate by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

