Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The AES by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The AES in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The AES by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $24.39 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

