Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Cardlytics worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $150.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.78.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $780,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,378,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $152,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,922,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,780 shares of company stock worth $15,132,321 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

