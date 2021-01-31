Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FBHS opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

